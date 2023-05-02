Actor Rohit Kp best known for Netflix’s Jamtara 1 and 2, Laal Singh Chaddha and Bunty Aur Babli 2, Chacha Vidhayak Hai Humare and more is all set to feature in village politics web series titled “Sarpanch Sahab” alongside Vineet Kumar, Sunita Rajwar and others, directed by Shahid Khan.

Describing his working experience, Jamtara actor tells, “Working with such eminent personalities like Sunita Rajwar, Veenit Kumar others can always help you to enrich your skills as an actor at the same time, you also get to pick up the professional skills they bring on board. It’s a surreal feeling to watch and learn from them up close. I’m definitely going to cherish the time spent around them.”

Giving insights about his character, Rohit Kp states, “Well, I’m playing Pintu it’s an interesting character that I tried portraying with as much honesty as I could. He’s a true friend and indulges in fun and merriment throughout the series. He’s definitely a breath of fresh air for the town and works closely with the Sarpanch. He could go to any extent to be a help to his Sarpanch, whom he respects a lot and works under him with complete obedience. There’s much more, but I can’t reveal it all here for that you’ll have to watch he’s up to in the series.”

Speaking about how he prepped for the role, Rohit Kp shares, “Well, to prepare for the character, I had to go back in time where I’d seen such characters around me as I grew up in a small village, and I’ve observed very closely how an ambitious villager behaves to prove his worth to his sarpanch and his society. I tried to pick some nuances from those observations I had in mind, and rest the director very calmly paved a way for us through which we found the real essence of our character. I’ll thank my director once again for being such a guide.”

Lastly, recalling his best memories from the set, Jamtara actor said, “Yes, there are many, our director and the captain of the ship had been really kind to take us through an amazing process because of which I could really bond well with my co-actor Kumar Saurabh who’s again a special talent in the industry. I would enjoy makka di roti and sarson da saag every day and try and find several nuances of our character, and apart from that, the village where we shot was right amidst nature which is again the best part of it.”

