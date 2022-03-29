Actress Kashish Rizwan opens up about her role and also shares her working experience with Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah in ‘Jalsa’.

The actress essays the role of Alia in this thriller flick. She is shown as the victim in the film.

She briefs: “The portrayal of Alia as a victim was quite disturbing and hard-hitting. Such stories need to come out, and I am overwhelmed that I did justice to the role. Essaying the role of Alia was quite challenging. When I first heard the narration, it gave me goosebumps. The biggest challenge for me was to bring the character of Alia to life. The accidental scenes and the scenes shot at hospital are heart-wrenching.”

Kashish adds: “Another hurdle that I faced was to understand if the audience would resonate with my character. But it got so much love and sympathy from the viewers. Besides this, I still cannot sink in the fact that ‘Jalsa’ has been getting critical acclaim from the audience.”

On sharing screen space with Vidya and Shefali, she shares: “It feels surreal to share screen space with powerhouse talents like Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah. My experience with them was a memorable moment which I can cherish for a lifetime. They are at this position because of the experience they have about the art and craft of acting. I hope I get to portray such eye-opener characters in the coming time.”

‘Jalsa’ was released on March 18 on Prime Video.

