From Alexis Bellino announcing her exit from the show to the cast of the 19th season being leaked and then the boiling feud between Katie and Emily. Now, Vicki Gunvalson has revealed her status on the show.

After the cast of the upcoming season was revealed by the media, viewers were wondering if Vicki would be back as a guest on the show just like she had in the recently aired 18th season. The former housewife was recently asked what her current status on the show was and here’s what she said.

Is Vicki Gunvalson Not Returning For Season 19 Of The Real Housewives Of Orange County?

During an Ask segment on her Instagram stories, Vicki responded to a fan asking if she is returning for the soon to start filming 19th season of RHOC. “I am not but will watch my girl Shannon Storms Beador,” she responded. Another question asked who her favorite cast member of the series was.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by My Friend, My Soulmate, My Podcast (@myfriendmysoulmatemypodcast)

“I don’t necessarily have a favorite but Jennifer Pedranti and I are close,” she responded. For the unversed, Vicki is one of the original housewives of the Orange County edition. She was a main cast member on the show for the first 13 seasons and then was featured as a friend in the 14th season. The reality star was appalled by the label and showed her disappointment.

Vicki Gunvalson’s History With The Real Housewives of Orange County

At the time, in 2019, she told Entertainment Online that when they told her she was going to have a reduced role, she agreed on the condition that she would never be known as a friend. “I started this franchise. I’m never going to be a Friend,” she said. Vicki then revealed that they promised to not use that word but still continued to do so during the 14th season of RHOC.

“I will never come back part time. I’m either all in or all out. I’m not a part time girl,” she added. “I love Bravo and I love my journey here, but they’re not ever going to do this to me again, because I don’t deserve that,” Vicki felt. She then did not appear in the 15 and 16th seasons of the reality show.

When she did return during the 17th and 18th season, she was labelled a guest instead of a friend. When Tamra Judge returned to the show in 2022 during season 17, she accepted she was jealous and mad. “I thought the phone would be ringing for me. I’m like, Hello, Andy, you’re not calling me,” she said referring to Andy Cohen, the executive producer of the franchise.

She further told US Weekly at the time that regardless, she was happy for Tamra. “She really wanted it more than me. She’s good TV,” Vicki added and concluded that at the end of the day it was Bravo’s decision to offer her a main cast role but was hopeful that her filming days were far from over.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicki Gunvalson (@vickigunvalson)

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Real Housewives Of Sydney Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Trailer & What To Expect From Reality Series

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News