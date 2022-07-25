Actor Iqbal Khan, who is known for several TV serials and films, talks about being part of the new show ‘Na Umra Ki Seema Ho’ which also features Rachana Mistry.

The story revolves around a 20-year-old middle-class girl falling in love with an Indore-based businessman, who is more than double her age and is very rich. The show tries to give a message that age is no bar when two people are in love.

Iqbal Khan says, “Honestly, I feel that it’s a very refreshing show. I’m very happy to be a part of such content that hasn’t been portrayed before in any show. The special thing is that the channel itself is breaking the stereotypes with the openness of the show.”

Iqbal Khan has played a variety of roles in the past in movies such as ‘Fun2shh’ in 2003 and ‘Bullet’ in 2004 but he became popular with his role of Angad Khanna in the daily soap ‘Kaisa Ye Pyar Hai’.

The actor hopes that the audience will like his role and also that the show will get a positive response for its storyline. “I hope and pray that the show is a success and I believe that the audience will love watching ‘Na Umra Ki Seema Ho’. My character and totality of the show is really great that inclined my affirmation towards the show,” he adds.

Besides Iqbal Khan, Na Umra Ki Seema Ho also stars Rachana Mistry and is produced under the banner of Right Click Media Solutions. The show is set to air on Star Bharat starting July 26, 2022

