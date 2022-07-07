Actress Archana Puran Singh, who is a judge along with Shekhar Suman on ‘India’s Laughter Champion’, was quite impressed with contestant Jay Vijay Sachan’s act. She told him that she will ask his neighbour actor Pankaj Tripathi to watch his performance.

Not only Archana but celebrity guest Jamie Lever on the show also praised him for his act.

Mumbai-based Jay impressed the judges including Archana Puran Singh by mimicking celebrities like Pankaj Tripathi, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Danny Denzongpa, Piyush Mishra, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn and Naseeruddin Shah.

Archana said: “Every mimicry act does not have comedy and every comedy cannot have mimicry but today, I witnessed a brilliant combination of both mimicry and comedy. People think mimicry is easy but there is a lot that goes behind it.”

“There is a script requirement and a technique that is involved. It was mind-blowing. I will honestly say that this is one of the finest acts, not because of just mimicry. And the way you mimicked Pankaj Tripathi, brilliant! He is my neighbor and I would ask him to watch this act for sure,” Archana Puran Singh added.

Jamie further shared: “As someone who does voices, I know the kind of technique that is involved, voice modulation, mannerisms, dynamics. There is a lot of voice work and, as an artist and someone who does mimicry and impersonations, I know there is a lot of strain put on vocal cords. It’s a very beautiful art form and you performed stunningly.”

‘India’s Laughter Champion’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

