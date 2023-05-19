India's Best Dancer 3: Sonali Bendre Is Left In Awe Of Boogie LLB & Saumya Kamble's Electrifying Performance, Joins Them On Stage!

‘Ek Aur Ek Gyaarah’ would be the theme of Sony Entertainment Television’s ‘India’s Best Dancer 3’ this upcoming weekend. Being the first rounds of eliminations, the ‘Best 13’ will have to show off their dance prowess on the stage and impress the judges, the E.E.N.T specialists, Terence Lewis, Geeta Kapur and Sonali Bendre. Giving the performance of a lifetime would be Boogie LLB and Saumya, whose dance act to Arijit Singh’s rendition of the Hindustani classical thumri “Ka Karoon Sajani” would dumbstruck the audience!

Surprising the young dancer before the performance would be his mother and sister, both of who are not only in Law but also in the performing acts themselves. The surprise would make Boogie happy, who would not stop smiling and looking at his dear ones.

Talking about the jarring performance a visibly awestruck judge, Sonali Bendre would say, “If you could have seen during the performance, the choreographers had tears in their eyes! This is a testament to how the performance was!” Going on stage then, the judge would stand alongside the duo and say, “As Geeta says, “Bade kalakaaro ke saath khade hoke baat karte hai” and I, inspired by Geeta want to say, “Bade kalakaro ko wahan baithke nehin, yahan aake batate hai ki unka performance kitna toofan tha! I just want to say that every expression sprouted from the tips of your hair, your nails, and your whole body expressed! That is dance where literally every pore, every cell in your body was dancing. Dance is an expression and this was expressed, it was beautiful!” She would also compliment the 17-year-old choreographer, Saumya, who is the youngest choreographer in IBD 3, talking about how she is looking forward to what the young un’ does next.

Vartika, Saumya Kamble’s choreographer in the previous season of India’s Best Dancer 3 would be seen teary-eyed. When asked, she would say, “It was mast, ek number, both of them! maza aagaya. I felt at peace watching her dance.” Saumya and Vartika would then embrace in a hug, leaving all emotional.

Boogie’s mother and sister would also be called on stage where they would talk about Boogie’s childhood and how he always dances at home, how he picked up dance from a young age, watching Chhau dance at a Durga Puja pandal and then adapted to underground street as he grew up. The mom-sister-brother trio would then also perform on stage to a modern remix- the Heartlock Mix- of the song ‘Mera Dil Ye Pukare’ by the late Lata Mangeshkar. Awed by the performance all contestants, choreographers and even the judges would join the trio on stage to dance to this song.

