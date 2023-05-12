Mother’s Day is on May 14, but for ‘India’s Best Dancer 3’ judge and choreographer Geeta Kapur, lovingly called ‘Maa’ by the contestants, every day on the set of the reality dance show is like Mother’s Day.

Kapur, who judges the show along with Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre and fellow choreographer Terence Lewis, is variously addressed as ‘Maa’ or ‘Guru Maa’ because she generously offers her guidance to the budding dancers.

Talking about being called ‘Maa’, Geeta Kapur said: “It’s amazing! I don’t know what I did to deserve it, but when people call me ‘Geeta Maa’, I feel responsible, I feel humble.”

Continuing in the same vein, Geeta Kapur said: “I am honoured that people look at me and say I have given them some kind of knowledge, but I have never said that you are my ‘shishya’ or you are my ‘guru’ to anyone. So, I feel in many ways lucky and humble.”

She said she was grateful to have received so much love and getting ‘Maa’ tagged to her name. “It is that one feeling which is hard to express in words,” Geeta Kapur said.

In the upcoming Mother’s Day weekend, Kapur will gift all contestants and choreographers a small Nataraj idol to keep the ‘guru-shishya’ tradition alive.

