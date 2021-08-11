Indian Idol 12 Fame Mohd Danish Really Wants To Work With Salman Khan & We Hope 'Bhaijaan' Reads This!

Advertisement

Indian Idol 12’s 12-hour grand finale is getting closer with every passing second, and one of the finalists, Mohammad Danish, is living a bittersweet moment at present. He’s sad about the journey ending, but also happy about the future from hereon.

In his latest interview, he talked about Salman Khan, Himesh Reshammiya & much more. The show is currently hosted by Aditya Narayan and judged by Himesh Reshammiya, Anu Malik and Sonu Kakkar. Even before the finale, Danish was the lucky one to have his music video with Himesh.

Advertisement

In his conversation with Indian Express, Mohammad Danish said, “I am actually very sad that this beautiful journey is coming to an end. Even though it’s been almost a year, I feel like I just came in yesterday.”

The Indian Idol 12 finalist also adds, “This feels unreal, honestly. The kind of love and respect I have received from people, I think it’s all thanks to my parents’ prayers. It’s a blessed feeling for me. Having toiled for months, finally, we have reached our destination,”

On his debut music video with Himesh Reshammiya, Mohammad Danish delightfully said, “Never in my wildest imagination, I thought I will have my own video so soon in my career. This success is god-sent, and I cannot thank Himesh sir enough for this. He is such a humble man that he has worked not just with me but all the top contestants, and soon their songs will also come up. I cannot thank Indian Idol 12 for changing my life,”

“I want to sing for Salman Khan. I am a huge fan, and I don’t know if he has ever watched our show, but I really want to work with him. That’s my biggest dream,” concluded Mohammad Danish on his dream ahead.

Indian Idol 12 fans, what do you think who will be the winner? Besides Mohammad Danish, we have super-talented singers like Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble, Nihal Tauro and Shanmukhapriya in the race. Whom are you rooting for? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Must Read: Bigg Boss Highest Paid Salaries: 2 Crores For 3 Days Was Paid To Pamela Anderson, Check Out The Entire List!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube