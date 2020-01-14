Indian Idol 11 Judge Neha Kakkar & Aditya Narayan’s Wedding Date FIXED; Udit Narayan Decides The Date!

Indian Idol 11 is one of the most talked-about shows currently. Apart from the singing talents, what makes the show even more entertaining is the fun banter between Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan. The latest episode became even more interesting when Aditya’s parents Udit Narayan and Deepa Narayan came along with Alka Yagnik and asked for Neha’s hand in marriage.

Udit Narayan said that he is a religious follower of Indian Idol 11 and that is not just because of the contestants but also because of Neha Kakkar. He further added that what made him come on the stage of India Idol was the fact that he is keen on making Neha his daughter-in-law. Not only Udit Narayan but Aditya’s mother Deepa Narayan also tried to convince Neha to marry Aditya and become the ‘Bahu’ of the Narayan Khandan.”

Even Neha’s parents came on the sets and gave a nod to the marriage proposal. Judges Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani also agreed in unison for the happy association. Neha’s mother said, “Aaj toh hum rishta pakka kar ke hi jayenge.” To which Udit Narayan says that he wants Neha and Aditya to get married on February 14, which is Valentine’s Day. Neha Kakkar’s mother also agreed with the veteran singer and fixed the date.

Not just that, Vishal and Himesh also enjoyed this banter. Dadlani said that he agrees with the match and Himesh even finalized the Mehendi ceremony date. Himesh Reshammiya said that it should be on February 1 and everyone else agreed to it. Alka Yagnik even crooned the famous Mehendi song, Mehendi Hai Rachnewali from the movie Zubeidaa for the bride-to-be.

Aditya Narayan was also seen touching Neha Kakkar’s mom’s feet and referring to her as mummyji.

Earlier, Neha had dedicated Channa Mereya from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil to her ex Himansh Kohli when Idol season 11’s contestant Adriz Ghosh hummed the song on the stage. Neha Kakkar took the stage and left everyone speechless when she took the mic and said, “Yeh gaana mujhe gana hai mere ex ke liye.” She then started to sing the Ranbir Kapoor song and stunned everyone with her voice.

Neha has earlier also opened up about her depression and her struggling days during the period. Neha was heard telling the contestant that though things are very happy and great in her life right now, there was a point in her life where she thought that everything was going wrong, life was unfair to her and that she wanted to commit suicide.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!