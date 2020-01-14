Tanhaji Box Office: 13.75 Crores VS Ajay Devgn’s Highest Monday Collections

Tanhaji Box Office: Ajay Devgn is all set to score his 5th success in a row with his latest period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. He is enjoying a winning streak including Golmaal Again, Raid, De De Pyaar De and Total Dhamaal. Riding high on highly positive critics’ reviews and word-of-mouth, the film is enjoying an extraordinary trending.

Despite a clash with Deepika Padukone’s highly anticipated Chhapaak, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior amassed an impressive total of 61.75 crores during its opening weekend and saw a strong Monday with 13.75 crores coming in. Compared with an opening day of 15.10 crores, 1st Monday’s numbers are clearly proving the merit of the period drama. Also, for Ajay Devgn, Tanhaji managed to score the 4th highest Monday ever.

Let’s take a look at the highest Monday collections of Ajay Devgn’s films:

1) Shivaay (2016)- 17.35 crores (day 4- Diwali holiday)

Opening day- 10.24 crores

2) Golmaal Again (2017)- 16.04 crores (day 4)

Opening day- 30.14 crores

3) Singham Returns- 14.78 crores (day 4)

Opening day- 32 crores

4) Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior- 13.75 crores (day 4)

Opening day- 15.10 crores

5) Total Dhamaal- 9.85 crores (day 4)

Opening day- 16.50 crores

As we can clearly see that Ajay’s Shivaay is topping the list which is highly commendable as the film clashed with Ranbir Kapoor’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Apart from bagging 4th highest Monday, Tanhaji is also looking forward to break and make new records for Ajay Devgn.

Marking Om Raut’s directorial debut in Bollywood, the film also features Saif Ali Khan, Sharad Kelkar and Kajol in key roles.

