Indian Idol 11: Jay Bhanushali Clears The Air On Replacing Host Aditya Narayan

Indian Idol has been one of the country’s most loved singing reality shows and never fails to make it to the headlines. With reasons ranging from judge Neha Kakkar’s frequent meltdowns on the show to the controversies due to the #MeToo allegations levelled against former judge and singer Anu Malik, the show has been in news for all the reason.

And now, Indian Idol 11 has been hitting headlines after reports began doing rounds about actor-VJ-host Jay Bhanushali replacing singer-actor-host Aditya Narayan as the host of the show. However, refuting to any such possibilities, Jay has been quoted by Spotboye saying, “Yes, I will be hosting Indian Idol 11 but it’s just for two episodes. Not replacing Aditya at all.”

Meanwhile, actor Aditya Narayan who is currently hosting the show revealed, “I really don’t know from where these rumours are coming from. I had a couple of live concerts lined up and I had informed the channel about it three months back. But Neha and Vishal Bhai couldn’t work out their dates and that’s the only reason I wasn’t available on one day of shoot. It’s a biggest show why will I quit?”

Aditya further went on to say, “I am very happy that Jay is hosting it in my absence. This has happened before as well, a couple of years ago. I was hosting Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and had some other commitment to fulfil in between. He was gracious enough to host a few episodes for me at that time. And I am thankful to him.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!