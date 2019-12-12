WHAT! Arjun Kapoor Reveals Varun Dhawan Stole Student Of The Year From Him?

Well, it is no secret that Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan have been childhood friends and have indeed been very close to each other even before they made their foray into the showbiz. But now, in a shocking revelation, Arjun has revealed that Student Of The Year, the film that marked Varun’s debut was actually supposed to be Arjun’s film!

Yes, you guys! You did certainly read that. As a part of his promotional activities for his last release, Arjun Kapoor visited the sets of Pro Music Countdown. It was on this show that the host quizzed Arjun as to why does he addresses Varun Dhawan as ‘Guruji’.

To this, the ever so smart Arjun Kapoor said, “I also call him The Man who stole my first film (Student of the Year) from me.” But the good-natured joking did not stop there! The Ishaqzaade actor further revealed that Varun Dhawan is a marketing genius. “He does films only because he gets to market them later. I have to say that he is ready to do anything for marketing his films.”

For the unversed, Varun Dhawan made a grand debut alongside Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra in Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year, while Arjun Kapoor’s debut was with Yash Raj FIlms’s, Ishaqzaade alongside Parineeti Chopra.

On the professional front, Arjun Kapoor just saw a release in Ashutosh Gowariker’s period war drama, Panipat. The film released on December 6 and features Kriti Sanon, Sanjay Dutt, Monish Bahl, Padmini Kolhapuri and Zeenat Aman in pivotal roles.

However, despite the grand sets and costumes the film has failed to impress the audiences and rake a moolah at the box office!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!