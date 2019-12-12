Good News For All Thalapathy Vijay Fans! Bigil Is OUT For Online Streaming

Thalapathy Vijay’s Bigil which released during this Diwali turned out to be a record-breaker at the box office. Not only did it do well in the domestic market but the movie also created waves in the international circuits. It also surpassed Rajinikanth’s Petta in overseas collections, while in Tamil Nadu state too, it created a storm at the ticket windows. Now, in case you missed to catch the movie on the big screen, don’t feel sad as there’s good news for all the fans.

Yes! Thalapathy Vijay’s sports actioner is now available for live streaming on Amazon prime. So just grab your popcorn tub and enjoy this mass entertainer!

Bigil directed by Atlee Kumar, released on 25th October along with Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 4, also features Nayanthara, Jackie Shroff, Vivek and Jogi Babu in key roles.

Meanwhile, recently the court issued an interim injunction order barring the digital release of Tamil movie “Bigil” and its Telugu version “Whistle”. The civil court passed the order on a petition of Hyderabad-based filmmaker Nandi Chinni Kumar, who had sought orders to stop its theatrical, satellite and digital release.

“The court had restrained Amazon Prime from uploading and streaming the film ‘Bigil/Whistle’ on YouTube or other modes of broadcasting system until further orders,” Atlee Kumar told IANS.

Claiming that he had acquired exclusive copyrights for making a film on the life of slum-footballer Akhilesh Paul, Kumar had given complaints of copyright infringement against makers of “Bigil” to the Telangana Cinema Writers Association, the South Indian Film Chamber of Commerce, the Tamil Film Producers Council, and the regional officer of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), Chennai.

