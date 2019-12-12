2019 seems to be a great year for Alia Bhatt. While personally the actress has been heaped with praises for her performance in Raazi and then in Gully Boy, personally too it has been a great year as her chemistry with beau and actor Ranbir Kapoor has been winning millions of hearts. And now to add another feather to her cap, Alia has been awarded as the sexiest Asian Women of 2019.

The annual list, that has been released by UK-based weekly Eastern Eye has crowned Alia Bhatt as the Sexiest Asian of 2019 and she is followed by Deepika Padukone, who is in the second position. Alia Bhatt BEATS Deepika Padukone, Hina Khan To Top The List Of Asia’s Sexiest Women 2019

50 Sexiest Asian Women of 2019 TOP 7

1. Alia Bhatt

2. Deepika Padukone

3. Hina Khan

4. Mahira Khan

5. Surbhi Chandna

6. Katrina Kaif

7. Shivangi Joshi Sexiest Asian Woman of Decade TOP 5

1. Deepika Padukone

2. Priyanka Chopra

3. Mahira Khan

4. Katrina Kaif

5. Drashti Dhami — Asjad Nazir (@asjadnazir) December 11, 2019

Meanwhile, speaking to PTI about her achievement, Alia has been quoted saying, “I’ve always believed that true beauty goes beyond what is seen and that is what really counts. We’ll grow older, our appearances will change, but a good heart will always keep you beautiful and that is really what we should focus on.”

‘Eastern Eye’ entertainment editor and founder of the list, Asjad Nazir, said, “There is no one on a bigger role than unstoppable star Alia Bhatt and nothing will prevent her from dominating the next decade of commercial Hindi cinema as the queen of Bollywood. More than a movie star she is a powerful symbol of girl power, who is a representation of the empowered modern-day woman.”

On the professional front, Alia has a slew of projects in her kitty right from Brahmastra to RRR followed by Takht and Sadak 2.

