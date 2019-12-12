Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Nick Jonas’ Sangeet Function To Be An Unscripted Amazon Prime Series

Priyanka Chopra Jonas got married to Nick Jonas in a lavish ceremony in December last year. Her Sangeet ceremony was a grand affair and had made it to numerous headlines. The update now is that her big fat sangeet is all set to be turned into a full-fledged series by Amazon Prime Videos and below are all the details you would want to know about the same.

Priyanka and Nick’s Sangeet was a much talked about event and time and again in the course of the year, we have seen the actress talk about it on various shows. We remember how it was a huge celebration and Priyanka talking about Nick making his entry from a huge cake.

It is now that everyone will get to witness all that happened inside Umaid Bhavan where the function took place. Confirming the news is Priyanka herself. The actress took to Instagram account to share the news.

She wrote, “At our wedding, both of our families came together to perform a sangeet. A performance (dance-off competition style) that celebrated our love story, one of the most unforgettable moments from a very special time in our lives.”

Giving more details about the yet-untitled series she wrote, “@nickjonas and I are excited to announce a new, currently untitled project (we’re still working on it!!) that celebrates the love and magic that comes from friends and family that join together through music and dance the night before a wedding. It’s our #SangeetProject ❤️❤️ Happy one year anniversary baby. It’s our first together

We want to share this amazing experience with couples set to be wed. SO…if you’re engaged to be married in the spring or summer next year (2020), we want to be part of the celebration and help you make it even more spectacular.”

Well, that is a great news and it will be the first time we see the real-life man and wife together on the screen.

On the work front, Priyanka who was last seen in The Sky Is Pink is right now working on The Netflix Project The White Tiger alongside Rajkummar Rao.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!