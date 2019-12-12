Deepika Padukone Looks Like Candy Floss As She Appears On The Kapil Sharma Show, See Pic

This week, Deepika Padukone unveiled the trailer of her upcoming film, Chhapaak. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film also stars Vikrant Massey in the lead roles. The trailer launch event was held in Mumbai.

The Piku actress has now started with the promotions of her film. She kickstarted the promotion by visiting The Kapil Sharma Show. For the same, DP was dressed in Sabyasachi’s fuchsia pink ensemble. The actress looked radiant as we can’t help but think of pink candy floss seeing her pictures from the sets.

Her new short hairstyle, minimal make-up, and lovely smile accentuated her look and we can’t take our eyes off her.

Check out the picture below:

Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath were recently blessed with a baby girl. Deepika Padukone revealed that she saw the comedian’s baby girl and said that she’s very adorable.

Coming to Chhapaak, the film is based on the real-life story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. At the trailer launch, when the dimpled actress was asked what did she learn from Laxmi Agarwal, she shared, “I think it’s her spirit. It’s how easy she is with things. There is an ease, there is joy, there is attitude, all of those things. I have never met somebody like her. She is unique, she is really unique and again, not with sympathy, not with what has happened, but what she has made of the incident. What she has made of her life after that.”

Chhapaak is slated to hit the screens on January 10, 2020.

