Mardaani 2: Rani Mukerji On The Go! Meets Woman Police Constable & Talks About The Importance Of Traffic Police

Actress Rani Mukerji, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film “Mardaani 2“, took to the streets of Mumbai to meet traffic police officers, saw them in action and discussed with them how they tirelessly keep us safe.

“Traffic cops hold the key to preventing a lot of crimes and they do their jobs diligently to keep us, our families and daughters safe. I met several traffic cops and especially the female traffic cops to educate myself on the measures being taken by them to prevent crime in our city,” Rani said.

“We as a society should laud the tireless work that traffic cops put in every single day braving the scorching sun and the pouring rain.”

The actress, who is reprising her role as the fierce police officer Shivani Shivaji Roy in the film, added that she wants to bring out their stories to the people of India.

“I feel we should celebrate them more by highlighting their work, their lives, their challenges, and their bravery. They are one of us and their hard work, instinct at spotting suspicious behaviour and their sacrifices should be highlighted to everyone. In my small way, I want to bring out their stories to the people of our country,” she said.

Priyanka More, WPC (Dadar Division) from the Traffic Police team who met Rani said: “We are working every single day and we see so many cars and people on the road. If I doubt a car, I invariably stop it to do minor checks. I check the car thoroughly, see the paperwork and double check on the number plate. You can always figure if something is wrong with these simple checks and it can lead to averting crime in our city.”

“Mardaani 2” is touted to be shocking and gripping with its brilliant storyline that is inspired by crimes against women by juveniles. The edge-of-the-seat thriller will see Rani in a race against time to capture a brutal serial rapist who systematically targets women.

“Mardaani 2” is set to hit theatres on December 13.