Koimoi Bollywood Music Countdown November 2019: Can Akshay Kumar’s Sauda Khara Khara Challenge Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 Songs?

New month, some of the new songs – from Akshay Kumar’s Sauda Khara Khara from Good Newwz to a couple of songs from Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 and we’re back with ‘Koimoi Bollywood Music Countdown Audience Poll’ for the songs that ruled the month of November 2019. Those who are new here, please note that this is not like the regular countdown lists, because in this you will get to choose your favourite song instead of going with a pre-decided list.

Munna Badnaam Hua (Dabangg 3)

The song resonates with the tunes of Munni Badnaam Hui and is sure to recreate the magic of it. We can see super hot Warina Hussain showing her moves with our beloved ‘Munna’ Chulbul Pandey. Be it Badshah’s rap or the vocals of Kamaal Khan and Mamta Sharma, the item song of the year and its peppy beats are on-point. It is composed by the celebrated duo of Sajid-Wajid.

Sauda Khara Khara (Good Newwz)

This song is a perfect shaadi number and captures the essence just right. The leads can be seen dancing their hearts out on the beats of the recreated version of Sukhbir’s song. The setup is a wedding that the four are attending. We see Diljit being his OTT self as he headlines the dance floor, joining in is Akshay. What follows is fun and a treat for the fans as Kaira also joins in to celebrate a perfect party.

Dheeme Dheeme (Pati Patni Aur Woh)

Sung by Tony Kakkar & Neha Kakkar, Dheeme Dheeme is composed by Tanishk Bagchi. The song depicts the vibe of the film and its tune will make you hit the dance floor. The song showcases Chintu Tyagi’s two different worlds. In one frame, he is seen dancing with his Patni Bhumi and in the other, he can be seen setting the dance floor on fire with his Woh Ananya.

Hud Hud Song (Dabangg 3)

The video of Hud Hud was the first to be released from the album of Dabangg 3, and gives a glimpse into how massively entertaining the film is going to be. Shot on the Ghats of Ahilya Fort in Maheshwar with more than 500 background dancers, Hud Hud showcases everything audience associates Chulbul Pandey with, entertaining, bold and larger than life.



Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare (Pati Patni Aur Woh)

Stepping into dancing shoes of Govinda and Raveena Tandon, Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare sees Kartik shaking a leg with his ‘Patni’ Bhumi and ‘Woh’ Ananya. Choreographed by Farah Khan, this song is a perfect tribute to the evergreen superstars and Kartik-Bhumi-Ananya has done some steps and antics will make this one an instant hit. The recreated song is a peppy dance track and it will relate with today’s youth.

Shankara Re Shankara (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)

The song has been shot on a lavish level and be it sets dance, music or cinematography, everything is so good. On top of that, there are Ajay Devgn & Saif Ali Khan who with their performance are taking the song to the next level.



Mann Mein Shiva (Panipat)

Featuring Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and other pivotal actors of the film, the song marks an important incident of history in the film. ‘Mann Mein Shiva’ is a victory celebration and is based on Maratha’s victory over Delhi’s Red Fort and the hoisting of Maratha flag for the first time at the red fort under the leadership of Sadashiv Rao Bhau.



Teri Mitti (Kesari)

This song from Kesari will surely leave you teary-eyed. This emotional song, sung by B Praak is a tribute to all the soldiers fighting for their countries on the borders. The music has been composed by Arko and the lyrics are penned down by Manoj Muntashir. The song will surely give you goosebumps with a feel of patriotism.



Shaitan Ka Saala (Housefull 4)

Shaitaan Ka Saala is like an introductory song for Akshay Kumar which features the actor in a hilarious 1419 avatar as ‘Raavan’. The song showcases Akshay Kumar’s 1419 version with his father being a king seeming to be tired of his womanizer habits. Bala ‘Shaitan Ka Saala’ in the entire song is having a gala time around girls. There are some hilarious moments with Akshay’s tremendous expressions, a glimpse of Kriti Sanon.



Tum Hi Aana (Marjaavaan)

Featuring the leads – Sidharth and Tara, the song shows a grief-desolated Sidharth Malhotra remembering the fond memories of Tara Sutaria while he is in jail. The video shows how the two lovebirds spent winsome time with each other and everything slowly destroying for them. The song alternates between the past and the present. The song outlines how their love story ends with Raghu eventually murdering Zoya at the end of the song and that will surely pique your anticipation about the storyline of the film.



Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!