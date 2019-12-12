Looking For A Chic Party Wear? Take Inspiration From Radhika Apte’s Unique Clothing Choices

Indian actress Radhika Apte has always come up with uniques sartorial choices. Radhika’s style is always minimal whether it’s her hairstyle, makeup or her outfit, she never carries too many elements’ which screams for attention. And she is never overdressed.

She has always tried newer outfits which makes her unique out of everyone. Let’s have a look at her uniques choices by which she has stolen millions of hearts.

Ruffled shoulders on white samite dress with a decollete neckline and a pair of sparkly shoes which consist a diagram of heart on the waist and a write-up on the edge. Secondly, her Emmy International Awards flowy gown is just unforgettable. The outfit was all in one which was paired with an ombre ring and a rusty orange lips with a velvet finish.

A pant-suit is always perfect for any event but here Radhika Apte has worn it with a twist in it. A blue form-fitting pantsuit with a blazer like top and cutout waist. By pulling her hair back and the semicolon on the abs just made a statement and kept her look subtle.

Her next formal wear is just impeccable. Red and white striped shorts and a blazer with a white bralette, gold chains and nude heels just nailed her outfit. Saree in grey! A perfect Indian outfit, a grey saree with a floral print on it and a white blouse, black bindi with a nude makeup was just a “gray number”.

Lastly, in an inaugural event, she kept it simple yet classy by wearing black and gold combo and strappy sandals. Straight hair and red lips just completed her “Golden Girl” look.

Radhika Apte was nominated, for her incredible performance in ‘Lust Stories’ at International Emmy Awards,2019.

On the work front, Radhika Apte will be next seen in the film ‘Raat Akeli Hai’ alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui for which the actress has already finished the first schedule shoot in Lucknow. Fans can’t wait to see what she has to offer with these new exciting projects and roles. With everything on a roll, we are totally rooting for Radhika to shine at the Emmys!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!