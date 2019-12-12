Arjun Reddy Actor Vijay Deverakonda Becomes The Most Googled South-Indian Star Of 2019

Like every year google India unveiled the most searched list under various categories yesterday. The list which also includes the entertainment category has Vijay Deverakonda on top as the most searched South Indian actor.

Vijay Deverakonda who was last seen on the big screen in Dear Comrade early this year opposite Rashmika Mandanna is on a roll in his filmy career.

Vijay Deverakonda happens to be one of the most sought after actors not just in the South, but also in Bollywood. As Vijay Deverakonda has been approached for numerous projects by multiple Hindi filmmakers from B-Town.

The dashing actor also has multiple film projects in his hands in the form of filmmaker Kranthi Madhav’s World Famous Lover. One will get to see Vijay opposite Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Teresa, and Izabelle Leite. The film is bankrolled under Creative commercials and is slated to release on 14th February on occasion of Valentine’s day.

Apart from World Famous Lover, he also has Fighter, an action drama which will be helmed by filmmaker Puri Jagannadh and produced by actor-producer Charmee Kaur.

In the film, Vijay will be seen in a never before seen avatar for which he will undergo intense training and for that he will be following strict food and fitness regime. The makers of Fighter have roped in a trainer under whom Vijay will undergo training in martial arts.

The makers are yet to finalize a lead actress opposite Vijay. The Vijay starrer is expected to go on floors early next year.

