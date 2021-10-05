Advertisement

The ongoing web show ‘Ek Thi Begum 2’ focuses on the criminal underworld and moves around the character of ‘Ashraf’ a.k.a. ‘Leela Paswan’ (played by Anuja Sathe).

Expressing views on the web series, writer and a former investigative journalist Hussain Zaidi comments: “The underworld constitutes a wholly different universe, and it takes thorough research behind making a show based on the subject. While ‘Ek Thi Begum’ Season 1 presented the story of ‘Ashraf Bhatkar’ who had wreaked havoc in the underworld in order to avenge the death of her husband. The makers and actor Anuja Sathe have managed to get as close to the real and dark underworld in the show.”

He adds further saying that the second season is inspired from true events and the way it is presented makes it look very close to reality.

“I’ve always believed that their stories from being victims to victors makes for a fascinating watch as long as there’s no glamorisation and romanticism of their lives. The second season of the series, which is inspired from true events, looks promising and kudos to the makers who have weaved the underworld on screen in a very real manner,” Hussain Zaidi ends.

The second season of ‘Ek Thi Begum’ hunts for ‘Leela Paswan’, another disguise donned by ‘Ashraf’ as she defies death and returns to her mission of bringing the powerful Dubai don to his knees.

The series is directed by Sachin Darekar and Vishal Modhave, and features Shahab Ali, Chinmay Mandlekar, Vijay Nikam, Resham Shrivardhankar, Rajendra Shisatkar, Nazar Khan, Hitesh Bhojraj, Sauraseni Maitra, Lokesh Gupte, Mir Sarwar, Purnanada Wandekar and Rohan Gujar in pivotal roles.

‘Ek Thi Begum 2’ is streaming on MX Player.

