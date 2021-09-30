Advertisement

Actress Anuja Sathe of ‘Ek Thi Begum 2’ talks about the nuances of her experience while handling a gun during the shoot.

Anuja said: “I’m not going to lie, when I first touched a gun in real life, just the idea of holding such a powerful weapon gave me goosebumps. For my character, I had to recreate my experience of holding a gun for the first time, of how it feels heavy and dangerous not just in your hands, but also in your conscience. But when you’re blinded by revenge, you think of it as a means to an end. We were given a lot of training before we used the guns on the set.”

‘Ek Thi Begum 2’ begins with the hunt for ‘Leela Paswan’, another disguise donned by ‘Ashraf’ played by Anuja Sathe who defied death and came back to defeat the powerful Dubai don ‘Maqsood ‘(Ajay Gehi). In order to take revenge for her husband Zaheer’s (Ankit Mohan) death, ‘Ashraf’ gets involved completely in the crime world.

Directed by Sachin Darekar and Vishal Modhave, this series also features Shahab Ali, Chinmay Mandlekar, Vijay Nikam, Resham Shrivardhankar, Rajendra Shisatkar, Nazar Khan, Hitesh Bhojraj, Sauraseni Maitra, Lokesh Gupte, Mir Sarwar, Purnanada Wandekar and Rohan Gujar in pivotal roles.

‘Ek Thi Begum 2’ streams from September 30 on MX Player.

