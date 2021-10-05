Advertisement

Much awaited Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 15 began with a bang on October 2. The controversial reality show is expected to have a high voltage drama and it can be witnessed in the upcoming episode as Jay Bhanushali and Pratik Sehajpal get into a major altercation.

The makers of the show released a promo of the upcoming episode on Instagram. In the promo video, the contestants were given a map which will play an important role for them to survive in the jungle area in the next few days. Pratik decides to steal the map and hides it.

Pratik Sehjapal’s action led to a major altercation with Jay Bhanushali. The two then engaged in a violent physical fight and ended up breaking a glass door. Karan Kundrra shouts at Pratik for getting physical during the task while everyone in the house were calmly performing their task. Jay ends up abusing Pratik and the latter grabs him by collar.

Ek Paheli Leela actor then also complains with Bigg Boss about Pratik’s behaviour on how he dares to grab his collar and refuses to follow orders. Jay then dares Pratik to do such a thing in the outside world and again abuses him.

Jay Bhanushali’s threat irks Pratik who then charges towards him again and again to hit him. As their fight goes out of hand Karan, Ieshaan, Nishant Bhat try to control Pratik but he doesn’t stop and bangs the glass door of the house, which breaks. Take a look at the video promo below:

Previously, Pratik Sehjpal was seen poking everyone on several things which irritated Jay Bhanushali, Vishal Kotian and Miesha Iyer. They even asked him if he is the watchman of the house. Few even asked him to stop poking unnecessarily.

