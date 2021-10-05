Advertisement

Ali Merchant is quite a known name in the television industry as he has won many hearts by working on daily soaps for almost a decade. His popularity grew to post his appearance in Bigg Boss 4 where he got married to Sara Khan on the show but the duo got separated in just two months. However, in a recent interview, the actor turned DJ claimed he should have entered the show as a contestant and not for someone else.

Although he was a well-established artist on television but lost interest, the actor is now willing to get back into acting.

Advertisement

Talking to IBTimes, the actor-turned-DJ Ali Merchant talked about his life after Bigg Boss, he said, “Well, I was there as a guest in the Bigg Boss house. And when you are there as a guest that is for a particular reason. The reason then was Sara. I always have this thing that I should have been there as a contestant and not because of someone else.”

Ali Merchant further added, “People who saw those episodes when I was there inside the BB house for 10-15 days, tell me that we really loved the way you perform and all that stuff. But I was there because I was emotionally disturbed at that time. It wasn’t like I was there working for the trophy. That is something I always feel bad about. I should have been there after doing so much in life and getting all the success. I want to be there for myself and not because of someone else.”

Now that he’s not with Sara Khan, Ali reveals if he’s still in touch with the actress, “We are not really in touch but, if ever bump into each other it would be normal ‘hi’, ‘hello’, and casual greetings. Both of us are grownups now.”

Additionally, Ali Merchant claims that he received almost 50 acting offers but he was too focused on deejaying, however, during the pandemic he made around 40-50 mashups due to which he’s sorted for the next two years and now he’s looking forward to some interesting script to come his way.

Must Read: Shahid Kapoor & Vijay Sethupathi’s Web Show ‘Sunny’ Accused Of Insulting Mahatma Gandhi

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube