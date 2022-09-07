Championing female-forward stories, Prime Video today announced the launch date of its ambitious series, Hush Hush, which features a cast and crew led by women. Produced by Vikram Malhotra-led Abundantia Entertainment, the series marks the digital debut of Juhi Chawla and Ayesha Jhulka and also stars Soha Ali Khan Pataudi, Kritika Kamra, Shahana Goswami, and Karishma Tanna in the lead.

Hush Hush revolves around a set of women whose picture-perfect lives begin to come undone when an unexpected event brings to the fore secrets from their past and threatens everything that’s dear to them. Knitted in a web of lies, deceit, and fighting patriarchy, the story explores the storm that brews behind the seemingly quiet façade of the privileged lives of these women. Hush Hush is co-created by Abundantia Entertainment and critically acclaimed director Tanuja Chandra (Qarib Qarib Single, Sangharsh, Dushman). Prime members in India and more than 240 countries and territories can stream the series from September 22.

What makes Hush Hush even more unique is that it features a cast and crew primarily comprising women, right from the Production Designer, the Costume Designer, the Associate Producer, the Co-producer, to teams in the Art, Costume, Production and even the Security functions. Acclaimed writer Juhi Chaturvedi (Gulabo Sitabo, Piku, Sardar Uddham Singh) has written the dialogues, Kopal Naithani has directed two episodes in this season and Tanuja Chandra double-hats as director and executive producer. Additionally, story has been written by Shikhaa Sharma (Jalsa, Shakuntala Devi, Sherni) who is also one of the Executive Producers on the series.

“Women are 50% of the population, yet stories told by them and from their perspective are far and few in between,” said Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Prime Video. “At Prime Video, we are committed to giving a global platform to diverse, authentic, and relatable female stories, and with Hush Hush, we are taking our commitment to female-forward narratives a step further. Hush Hush is an emotional and intriguing story with nuanced, flawed, and complex women who light up the screen. We are thrilled to join hands with Abundantia Entertainment once again to create a story that amplifies female voices in both, reel and real life!”

