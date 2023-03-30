Amazon miniTV – Amazon’s free video streaming service, recently premiered the action-packed thriller series ‘Hunter – Tootega Nahi Todega’ starring Suniel Shetty in the lead as ACP Vikram Sinha, the good cop with bad habits. Amidst all the power-packed action, the narrative touches upon many emotions, and every character has an intriguing storyline that keeps the audiences hooked to the series.

Suniel Shetty has received great appreciation from fans for his powerful and charismatic performance in the series. While talking about Hunter – Tootega Nahi Todega, Suniel Shetty expressed, “Hunter’s script had action backed by super-emotions. The layering of the characters and script is brilliant, a more convincing reason to be a part of the Hunter project. For me, it’s learning as well, marketing, sales, everything. You have your own kids in the business, we all need a safe space. Keeping the audiences’ attention to keep watching the next set of episodes.”

He further added on how everyone associated with the series brings in their A game to make it possible to put out a good show. Suniel Shetty said, “Everyone’s experience counts on the set. I even take the cinematographer’s perspective on how he expects to capture the lighting into getting each shot as the perfect take”. Talking about his experience of portraying the character of a cop and how it is an honour for him, he said, “It’s an absolute joy working with the men in uniform, an honour to be an actor who gets to play the role of a man in uniform.”

Get ready for an adrenaline rush as A.C.P. Vikram Sinha takes on the fearless and eccentric path. Alongside Suniel Shetty, witness Esha Deol, Rahul Dev, Barkha Bisht, Mihir Ahuja, Teena Singh, Chahat Tejwani, Karanvir Sharma, Siddharth Kher, Gargi Sawant and Pawan Chopra in engaging roles. The action-drama series, ‘Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega,’ is currently streaming on Amazon miniTV exclusively for free, accessible with the click-of-a-button on Amazon’s shopping app and Fire TV.

