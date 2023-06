Actor Karanvir Bohra is fascinated by the intricate plots and unexpected turns his character Samar is bringing in the show ‘Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum’.

The story now sees Damayanti (Kitu Gidwani) claiming that Swatilekha (Prerna Wanvari) is the epitome of what a Barot family daughter-in-law should be and convinces her to marry her second son Raghavendra (Aabhaas Mehta). Additionally, Samar, portrayed by Karanvir, has been successful in breaching the palace gates through Raghavendra’s friendship, and he has a masterplan in his mind that will create tension in the Barot household.

Karanvir Bohra, while shedding light on his role, says, “I am truly fascinated by the intricate plots and unexpected turns my character Samar is bringing into the Barot household. He’s like a bull waiting to charge at any opportunity he gets.”

Karanvir Bohra calls his character in the show “unique”. He says, “While I have portrayed negative characters in various other shows, this one is remarkably unique. It’s not the individual who possesses negativity, but rather the circumstances that push my character towards revenge.”

Karanvir shared that the upcoming episodes will unveil numerous revelations, introducing a dramatic twist in the Barot family, which is sure to disrupt the lives of Rani Maa, along with her sons and Surilii.

Karanvir Bohra added, “Samar has devised many plans for their destruction. So far, I have received immense love from the audience. Interestingly, my portrayal of negative roles has quickly resonated with the viewers, surpassing their reception of my previous roles. As they say, “Hate the sin, not the sinner!”

Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum focuses on the human nature to resist change as it tends to create fear and the usual reactions to it are to either fight, or flight. It also stars Tina Datta, Jay Bhanushali and Kitu Gidwani. It airs on Sony Entertainment Television

