The upcoming episode of the dance reality show, ‘Hip Hop India’ will see the show judge Remo D’Souza walking out from the sets. Read on to know why the director-choreographer took such a step.

However, what will prompt Remo for such an action will be his indecisiveness to evaluate and pick between the dancers given that all of them will be seen crafting stellar performances.

This dance reality show, has given a platform of glory to some of the most talented underground Hip Hop dancers across the gullies of India, and is judged by Remo D’Souza and Nora Fatehi,

This week in ‘Hip Hop India’, the battle for the top 6 will continue across all three categories, which leads the judges to leave their seats. While three finalists were announced in the previous episode, the battle continues to perplex the judges this week, making it difficult for them to make their decision to shortlist the participants.

Dance guests, Tushar from the gully of Nalasopara and Kansis City fame Fikshun continue to encourage the participants, while Remo D’Souza will be seen saying that he will not be able to evaluate and pick between such amazing dancers. The promo ends with him saying, “Ye mere se nahi hoga, I am OUT”.

The upcoming episode will showcase the battles between Himanshu and Anshika in the Solo category, UGH & One Think Crew in the Group category, along with Ashmit & Steve and Mohit & Gaurav in the group category.

‘Hip Hop India’ streams on Amazon miniTV.

