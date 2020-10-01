Composer-singer Himesh Reshammiya has offered two contestants of a singing-based reality show the chance to sing for a Bollywood film.

After listening to Ranita Banerjee sing “Radha kaise na jale” along with co-contestant Aryananda Babu, Himesh couldn’t help but make a film recording offer to the young girls.

Himesh, who is also currently composing music for director Rajkumar Santoshi’s next film, offered the girls a chance to record a version of one of the tracks in the Bollywood film.

“There are three versions of this song in the movie, out of which one is a duet and the other is a solo. The third version is what I want you both to sing and it should also be picturised on you. I am sure you guys will truly deliver an outstanding performance,” Himesh, a judge on the Zee TV show “Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs”, told Ranita and Aryananda.

Meanwhile, Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya are back as judges of the popular reality singing show, Indian Idol.

Vishal posted a video showing him walking on the stage of the show with Neha and Himesh, and wrote on Instagram: “#DreamTeamVibes with @nehakakkar & @realhimesh, Day 1 of #IndianIdol12. This one is a season of #hope, and defying all odds to keep the world turning with music! @sonytvofficial @thecontentteamofficial @fremantleindia.”

Neha also posted the same video and wrote: “We’re back.”

