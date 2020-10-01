Indian Idol 12: Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Kakkar & Vishal Dadlani Return As The Judges Of The Show

Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya are back as judges of the popular reality singing show, Indian Idol 12.

Vishal posted a video showing him walking on the stage of the show with Neha and Himesh, and wrote on Instagram: “#DreamTeamVibes with @nehakakkar & @realhimesh, Day 1 of #IndianIdol12. This one is a season of #hope, and defying all odds to keep the world turning with music! @sonytvofficial @thecontentteamofficial @fremantleindia.”

Neha also posted the same video and wrote: “We’re back.”

Earlier on Thursday, Vishal shared his smiling photo and wrote: “#IndianIdol12 Day 1, here we go!!! Wish us luck!!”

In August, Vishal Dadlani had shot for the promo of the show at home.

Meanwhile, Himesh Reshammiya has offered two contestants of a singing-based reality show the chance to sing for a Bollywood film.

After listening to Ranita Banerjee sing “Radha kaise na jale” along with co-contestant Aryananda Babu, Himesh couldn’t help but make a film recording offer to the young girls.

Himesh, who is also currently composing music for director Rajkumar Santoshi’s next film, offered the girls a chance to record a version of one of the tracks in the Bollywood film.

“There are three versions of this song in the movie, out of which one is a duet and the other is a solo. The third version is what I want you both to sing and it should also be picturised on you. I am sure you guys will truly deliver an outstanding performance,” Himesh, a judge on the Zee TV show “Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs”, told Ranita and Aryananda.

