Legendary actor Rishi Kapoor who was battling from leukemia from a long time, passed away in Mumbai today at the age of 67. Since the news of his demise came, there are some videos doing rounds on social media that show Rishi Kapoor in his hospital bed just before he died. Television actor Kushal Tandon has slammed all those who are sharing those videos and calls it a breach of privacy.

Kushal Tandon saw a video of Rishi Kapoor in his hospital bed just before he died and has slammed all those who are violating an ill man’s privacy. Fans wondered if it’s the video in which a health worker was taking blessings from Kapoor after singing a song from Rishi’s film Deewana. Kushal clarified that it’s some other video he is talking about.

Kushal Tandon took to Twitter and wrote, “There’s a forward that a ward boy or someone from the hospital has shot of Rishi Kapoor in his hospital bed just before he passed. I saw it. And think it’s a gross violation of his privacy. If you do receive it, delete it rather than forward it further. I did”.

To clear the misconceptions, Kushal posted one more tweet: “Not the video in which the word boy is singing, there Is one more video of two minutes in which the boy is sneaking around and he is lying on his bed”.

Meanwhile, Rishi Kapoor returned to India last September after a year-long course of treatment in New York. He was taken to hospital on Wednesday morning after he complained of breathing difficulties. News of his demise has seen an outpouring of sadness on social media.

