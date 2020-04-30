Rishi Kapoor’s LAST Message Was All About Keeping Up Hopes & Fighting

Post Irrfan Khan, another actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today morning. While the cinema buffs are trying to fathom the fact that we won’t be able to witness our two legendary souls ever again. Amitabh Bachchan shared the heart-breaking news with us on his Twitter, which took us to our Chintu sir’s last post that was filled with spirits and hopes.

Rishi Kapoor’s last tweet, dated April 2, was all about spreading positivity amid the on-going coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown due to the same. He had written, “An appeal to all brothers and sisters from all social status and faiths. Please don’t resort to violence,stone throwing or lynching. Doctors,Nurses,Medics, Policemen etc..are endangering their lives to save you. We have to win this Coronavirus war together. Please. Jai Hind!”

In another tweet, he had shared the memories from the the sets of his film, Sargam. Sharing a video of his song, Ram Ji Ki… and him grooving to the song, the actor captioned the picture as, “Jai Ram ji ki. Sargam, 1979 shot at Wai, Panchgani, Maharashtra!”

Check out the posts below:

Jai Ram ji ki. Sargam, 1979 shot at Wai, Panchgani, Maharashtra! pic.twitter.com/YR5LQAJsnU — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 2, 2020

Meanwhile, a while ago, the veteran actor’s family confirmed the news of his demise and further shared the details regarding his last moments.

A public statement read, “Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him.”

The note continued, “He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way.”

