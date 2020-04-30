People are still coping up with Irrfan Khan’s demise yesterday and the latest news of Rishi Kapoor passing away has shocked everyone. The film industry is shaken to its core as two gems are no more in this world.

The news of Rishi Kapoor’s death was confirmed by Amitabh Bachchan in his tweet. Big B tweeted, “T 3517 – He’s GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away .. I am destroyed !”

Akshay Kumar also expressed his shock regarding the death of Rishi Kapoor. He tweeted – It seems like we’re in the midst of a nightmare…just heard the depressing news of #RishiKapoor ji passing away, it’s heartbreaking. He was a legend, a great co-star and a good friend of the family. My thoughts and prayers with his family 🙏🏻

Taapsee Pannu – Ok someone tell me this is a dream ! Pleaseeeee

Manoj Bajpayee – Couldn’t even finish writing an obituary of our IRRFAN (RIP friend) and the news of RISHI KAPOOR ji passing away has completely crushed me!! No…this is not happening…it’s too much to http://accept.RIP RISHIJI

Nimrat Kaur – Such a disheartening morning to wake up to. Can’t imagine what this brings for his family and loved ones at this time…may God be with them at this dark hour. Heartfelt prayers and condolences… #RIPRishiKapoor

Juhi Chawla – No no no no …. this is not happening …!! This is sad …………… … very very very very very sad…!!! …. I’m shocked beyond words …..!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Priyanka Chopra – My heart is so heavy. This is the end of an era. #rishisir your candid heart and immeasurable talent will never be encountered again. Such a privilege to have known you even a little bit. My condolences to Neetu maam, Ridhima, Ranbir and the rest of the family. Rest in peace Sir.

Taapsee Pannu: Been trying to write something n I can’t put my mind n hands in sync. More like the heart in between is just not able to comprehend this. That laugh, that sense of humour, the honesty and even the bully he was , will be missed. No one like you #RishiKapoor.

Richa Chadha – What will we be in 2020? People going from tragedy to tragedy, watching from enforced distance… mourning without the solace of human touch or company… Rest In Peace #RishiKapoor sir… have no more words …Broken heart

Yesterday, Rishi Kapoor was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai as he was not keeping well. His death news has left everyone shocked and shattered.

We hope his soul rests in peace!

