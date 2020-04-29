Amitabh Bachchan Reminisces The Time When He ‘Almost Drowned’ With Son Abhishek Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan is one of those few actors of his generation who is exceptionally active on all social media platforms, including his own blog. While the actor sent the intent ins splits today after posting a picture of himself in his own version of a ‘bikini’, he has now opened up about a near-fatal accident including him and son Abhishek Bachchan.

Opening up about the accident that took place during a kayaking experience that Amitabh Bachchan had along with his son, Abhishek Bachchan who had visited his dad on the sets of the film Mahaan in Nepal. As the film completes 37 years of its release today, Sr. Bachchan took to his blog to reveal the incident where he and a rather young Abhishek almost drowned in their Kayak.

Opening up about the incident, Amitabh Bachchan has written on his blog, “.. and in that little break in the shoot to go kayaking with the little fellow .. Abhishek .. the rapids in Nepal are famous the world over and is a very popular sport among the tourists that come from all over the world .. almost drowned there .. got stuck in the kayak as it turned over and could not turn it around in the rapid waters.”

Sharing a black and white picture of himself and baby Abhishek, Amitabh Bachchan was quick to thank the timely actions of his photographers who had accompanied him and Jr. Bachchan on the Kayaking adventure. The Don actors blog further read, “.. still photographer Alam, who travelled with me , realised the situation jumped in and turned the boat over and saved me ..”

Well, we are certainly glad for the timely actions of Mr. Alam without whom we never know what may have happed to the living legend that Mr. Amitabh Bachchan is.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Amitabh Bachchan had shared a tweet on Mahaan completing 37 years of release. The film featured the megastar playing a triple role that of a father and his two sons as well!

T 3515 – my film MAHAAN .. 37th year of release today .. !!!! triple role .. goodness .. what days .. what a star cast .. Waheeda Ji , Zeenat, Parveen , Amjad , Aruna Irani , Shakti Kapoor .. pic.twitter.com/cAoR8d1Lm0 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 28, 2020

