Rishi Kapoor Death: Vice President Of India, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal & Other Politicians Pay Their Respects

Bollywood’s finest actors Rishi Kapoor passed away in Mumbai today. The news was first shared by Amitabh Bachchan on his Twitter page. Bachchan wrote, “T 3517 – He’s GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away .. I am destroyed !”

People were still grieving over Irrfan Khan’s demise yesterday and this heartbreaking news came out. Vice President of India, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and many other politicians paid their respects to Rishi Kapoor.

Vice President of India, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu – Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of veteran Hindi film actor, Shri Rishi Kapoor. The talented actor essayed many roles with aplomb & was popular for his romantic films. In his passing away, the nation lost a beloved son and film industry lost a gem.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal – Deeply saddened by the sudden demise of actor Rishi Kapoor. He entertained several generations of Indians throughout his career. What a terrible loss.. My condolences to the grieving family. May God bless his soul.

Smriti Irani – Khannas, Kapoors and Malhotras he said will always love the good life, will always laugh gregariously … make the heavens happy Rishi Sir. Will miss you

Shashi Tharoor – Saddened to hear that my senior schoolmate at Mumbai’s CampionSchool, Rishi Kapoor, whom i competed with in “inter-class dramatics” in 1967-68, has gone to a better world. From the romantic hero of “Bobby”to the mature character actor of his last films, he evolved remarkably. RIP

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot – Saddened to know veteran actor #RishiKapoor has passed away. It is a devastating news for his family, friends & fans. My heartfelt condolences to his close ones. May they find strength in this most difficult time. He would always be remembered for his iconic roles…

Rishi Kapoor was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai yesterday as he was keeping unwell. The actor is survived by wife Neetu Kapoor and children, Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima.

We hope his soul rests in peace!

