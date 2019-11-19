Here’s How Kapil Sharma Celebrated Wife Ginni Chatrath’s Birthday

Yesterday marked the celebration of Kapil Sharma’s wife, Ginni Chatrath’s birthday, and as expected The Kapil Sharma Show was elated. Not only did he write a heartfelt post, with of course some hilarious punches, but also celebrated her birthday with some Industry friends including Mika Singh, Bharti Singh amongst others.

Kapil shared a string of stories on his Instagram where he along with Ginni, Bharti, and Mika were in a car travelling, and they could be all seen excited as they wished Ginni for her big day. A video of them cutting the cake in the middle of the road is also viral across the internet.

Check out the videos below:

Meanwhile, Kapil also took to Instagram and wished his wife with their pictures together. He captioned the post as, “Happy bday my best friend @ginnichatrath n now soon to be my baby’s mother lots of love n blessings thank u so much for everything”

Soon various industry members took to the comment section to wish her too!

Actor Tiger Shroff wrote, “Wow congratulations sir and happy birthday!”

“Happy birthday bhabiji,” wrote singer Guru Randhawa.

Jazzy B wrote, “Mubarka Ji Mubarka to both of you and whole family”

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma and wifey Ginni Chatrath are expecting their first child and the delivery is due in December this year.

Kapil, while talking about the same even got into a fun Twitter banter with actor Akshay Kumar who is coming up with his comedy film, Good Newwz.

Soon after Akshay posted the poster of his movie, Kapil wrote, “Congratulations paji .. poster is looking very nice, but my good news is coming before ur good news 😜 hahahaha, all the best team #GoodNews”.

Akshay gave a sweet reply to it, “Kamaal kar diya Sharma ji Heartiest congratulations on your #GoodNewwz! Big hug.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!