Malaika Arora Looks Chic As She Gathers The City Vibes Taking An Auto Rickshaw Ride

Malaika Arora lately has been in the news for her alleged relationship with Panipat actor Arjun Kapoor. But today the reason is different, the Bollywood scorcher Malaika ditched her car and chose to hop into autorickshaw when she stepped out of home a while back.

Looking gorgeous as ever in a white shirt teamed with matching hat and brown ankle boots, Malaika completed the designer look with a maroon handbag, reports pinkvilla.com.

She was accompanied by her mother, Joyce Polycarp. Malaika’s boho look was chic and complimented her in the best way.

Lately, the 46-year-old Malaika has mostly been making news thanks to rumours of her relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor. Although she has shared pictures with Arjun on Instagram, the couple is yet to formally announce their relationship in public. Though they have hinted at with their cryptic posts on Instagram. It was recently when Arjun Kapoor celebrated his birthday, he had put up an adorable picture of the two looking happy and in love.

On the work front, Malaika was last seen dancing to the beats of the ‘Hello hello” number in Vishal Bhardwaj’s 2018 film “Pataakha“, starring Radhika Madan, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover and Vijay Raaz.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!