Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has signed numerous projects and is associated with tons. The actor who released the trailer of his next Good Newwz yesterday will also be seen in Yash Raj Films’ Prithviraj alongside Manushi Chillar.

Meanwhile there have been rumours that the star has signed a three-film deal with the banner and the buzz went viral. It is now that the beans are spilt and the grapevine has a different story.

Turns out that all the rumours were false and there is no such deal between the banner and the actor. A source close to the development told Bollywood Hungama, “There is no such deal. Yash Raj Films and Akshay Kumar have a deal for just one project which is Prithviraj. There is no three-film deal between the two.”

Thus talking about the possibilities the source added, “Though there is no three-film deal between Akshay and YRF, the two could very well collaborate with each other for any future venture as standalone films if the need arises.”

It was a couple of days back we saw Prithviraj going on floors and also the pictures from the mahurat pooja that had Manushi and Akshay in it went viral.

The film is a historical drama based on the life of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan. Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi the film will star Akshay as Prithviraj and Manushi as princess Sanyogita.

Manushi will be making her big Bollywood debut with the project. The makers are aiming for a Diwali 2020 release.

