Good Newwz: Trailer Of Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor Starrer Garners 63K Likes, Plethora Of Memes On Twitter

The release of the official trailer of the upcoming film Good Newwz was followed by a flurry of tweets in praise of its stars Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor, with quite a few memes also tagged under #GoodNewwzTrailer.

A Twitter-user said: “#GoodNewwzTrailer becomes the fastest trailer of Akshay Kumar to hit 400K likes in just 4 hours 50 minutes!!”

Another gushed: “Just saw #GoodNewwzTrailer . I will not be surprised if this is the biggest hit of December 2019, will conclusively prove that Brand Akshay is no longer any smaller than the three Khans. What an achievement for a man once called piece of wood on the sets.”

One tweet read: “Goof-ups which will turn out to be #GoodNewwz!”

A user posted pictures of Akshay and Kareena along with a post: “Killer jodi is back. “Sir and #KareenaKapoorKhan at #GoodNewwzTrailer launch in mumbai today!”

A fan of Akshay tweeted: “Akki sir your energy is contagious, aapki energy ka 1/10 bhi mil jaaye to Hindustan me bawaal ho jaaye ! Just saw #GoodNewwzTrailer , you are an inspiration @akshaykumar”.

A fan of Kareena Kapoor was clearly over the moon: “…maaan…..still has the charm she had some 15 years ago. Shows us why she’s the boss lady. No other actress actually comes close to her in this kind of comedies. Such an amazing actress. Glamour has undermined her talent as an actress…#GoodNewwzTrailer”.

There were memes too, with one showing an amazed young woman along with the post: *When a Star-Kid is born* Karan Johar”.

Another meme showed the face of actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh, who also stars in the film, pasted on the body of an infant, along with the comment: “Did you know? Babies are born with beard & pagdi in Canada”.

A meme showing a man on the phone was posted by a user along with caption: “Bhabhiji pregnant ho gayi kya?”

Several fans of Salman Khan were, however, unimpressed. “#Dabangg3Trailer – 262K+ likes in 1 hour without YouTube Add (HINDI ONLY) #GoodNewwzTrailer -91K likes with paid add, paid views & paid likes” read one tweet.

Another took a jibe at Salman fans: “Akshay might be the king of Comedy but still he can’t make audience laugh as much as Bhai does during his emotional scenes. That’s why Bhaitards didn’t like the trailer”.

Three official posters of the movie, which also features Kiara Advani, were unveiled on Thursday.

