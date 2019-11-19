Kriti Kharbanda Out & Out CONFIRMS Dating Pulkit Samrat; Reveals Why They Kept It Hidden

From the past few weeks, there have been dating rumours about Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda. Whenever the duo was asked about it, they would laugh at the question. But their social media PDA couldn’t be ignored and hence, the rumours never died.

Well, the Karwaan actress has now admitted that she is indeed dating Pulkit. But there was a very important reason why she wanted to keep the relationship under the wrap for some time.

Kriti Kharbanda told ETimes, “No, they are not rumours. We are dating each other. In all honesty, I wanted my parents to know first that I’m dating someone and when you start seeing someone, it’s I think there’s a time for everything when you’re comfortable talking about it.”

She added, “Sometimes it can take five years; sometimes it can take five months. In our case, it was five months, but I’m in a very happy place and I have no qualms admitting that I am dating Pulkit Samrat.”

Well, we are very happy for the couple!

On the work front, Kriti and Pulkit will be seen together in Pagalpanti. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film also stars John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi and Urvashi Rautela. The film hits the screen on November 22, 2019.

