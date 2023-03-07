Sitcom ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’ has recently completed four years, and this turned out to be a moment of celebration for the entire cast and many of them got nostalgic for the success of the show.

The actors shared a few moments from the sets and their journey so far.

Actor Yogesh Tripathi, who is essaying Daroga Happu Singh, said: “Happu Ki Ultan Paltan is a show that is very close to my heart. It has given me a lot. Be it recognition, appreciation, and affection. With the show reaching this milestone, I feel even more responsible for my work. I owe it to my audience. Making someone laugh is not easy. Comedy is a tough genre.”

“We are happy to see the response the show has received over the years. I feel fortunate to be a part of this journey. I feel really happy when my fans call me Happu Singh instead of Yogesh. It only goes to show how much people appreciate and adore this character,” he said.

Actress Kamna Pathak, seen as Rajesh Happu Singh in the show, said: “As our show completed four years, I recently visited Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga to seek Lord Shiva‘s blessings for our show’s success. May his blessings continue to flow. It is indeed a very special moment for all of us. I was so happy to see so many people calling me Rajjo and telling me how much they adore my character.”

Himani Shivpuri, who is playing Katori Amma, said that every success of the show gives a lot of satisfaction to the actors who are part of it, and the same goes for the completion of four years of ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’.

“It has already been four years. The time has just flown! But I must say it has been a wonderful journey. We are happy to see the response the show has been getting, especially the popularity each of its characters has earned over time and the audience’s fascination with the catchphrase and dialogues. People remember the lines by heart and some memorable scenes, which is amazing,” Himani said.

‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’ airs on &TV.

