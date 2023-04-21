Amazon miniTV’s recently released Gutar Gu is wooing the audience with its heart-warming storyline, relatable dialogues and its young cast. The series explores the story between two teenagers who are complete opposites yet are drawn towards each other courtesy, Love.

Gutar Gu is an amalgamation of subjects and emotions ranging from friendship, family, identity, love and heartbreak. Spreading the magic, the series will take the viewers back to their school days, reminiscing about one’s first love. Streaming on Amazon miniTV, this wholesome teen-romance is produced by Guneet Monga, India’s first female producer to have won an Oscar, this year.

With new-age projects like Monsoon Shootout, Masaan, Peddler among others, Guneet Monga has been redefining films and bringing up visible transformation in cinematic representation of storytelling. This is her second collaboration with director Saqib Pondar and the cast Ashlesha Thakur and Vishesh Bansal after Gupt-Gyaan. Speaking about choosing this project, Guneet said “First Loves are always very special, so it was a fun idea to work on. After receiving unprecedented love for ‘Gupt Gyan’ – our short film, we were super excited to collaborate with Director Saqib Pandor, transforming our well-received short film into its own Web Series! Gutar Gu is a new chapter in the story of Ritu and Anuj, dives deep into the many ups and downs of teenage relationships- navigating strict parents, dating protocols, and the innocence and moments of first love. I think the young and old, both will resonate with the show equally.”

Spilling the beans on her momentous Oscar win and giving a sneak-peak on selecting scripts Guneet said, “Winning an Oscar is of course a huge honour, but I feel that the content my team and I choose at Sikhya have resulted from investing in good story telling over the years. Hence there’s no pressure to meet anyone’s expectations. We will continue to tell homegrown stories from the heartland and stories that resonate with us. As long as we are true to ourselves, the audience will hopefully appreciate our work.”

Produced by Oscar-winning filmmaker Guneet Monga under the banner Sikhya Entertainment, this six-episode series focuses on the issues and challenges that affect Ritu and Anuj’s relationship, and how intense parental pressure adds to their woes.

