Veteran actor Jameel Khan, who is receiving a lot of praise for his performance in the recently-released web series “Gullak 3”, says the biggest sign of success is to work constantly for the last 25 years and stay connected with the audience.

Starting his career in 1998, the actor has appeared in several television series and feature films. Even though people recognise him as a skilled actor for all these years, he only received the ‘Best Actor (Comedy Series)’ award for “Gullak” in 2021.

Asked about the importance of awards and recognition in the life of an actor, Jameel Khan told IANS: “I would like to believe that the biggest sign of success is to remain a working actor for the last 25 years and be recognised by the audience for our work. Award and stardom happen only to a few people but if the aim is to become an actor, then not the award but the acting projects and remaining relevant for the craft is important for me.”

After graduating from Aligarh Muslim University, Jameel Khan came to Mumbai to become an actor. He appeared in films like “Rock On!!”, “Gangs of Wasseypur”, “Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela”, “Tiger Zinda Hai“, “Pagglait” to name a few.

In the web series “Gullak”, he plays the character of a middle-aged man Santosh Mishra, and the story of the show revolves around the Mishra family.

Asked about how he dealt with the initial struggle, Jameel Khan said: “I believe that anyone, who has achieved success, must have had some kind of talent that I might not be having and also it has everything to do with timing. At times, just knowing your craft of acting is not enough to get big projects. At times, the choice you make defines your success.

“So, I would tell all the youngsters, be focused on the craft, because every opportunity will take you to your destination of becoming the actor that you wish to be.”

Created by Shreyansh Pandey, “Gullak 3”, also featuring Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vaibhav Raj Gupta and Harsh Mayar, is streaming on SonyLiv.

