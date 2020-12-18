Grey’s Anatomy fans now rejoice, as there is some good news. After being mostly asleep for eight days, Meredith is awake. The people in her life are delighted that she appears to be beating the virus. Unfortunately, there’s no time for a proper celebration. Seattle Presbyterian has reached capacity and is sending their patients to Grey Sloan Memorial. Here is a run through the previous episode, in case you missed it.

Three of the patients who are coming from Seattle Presbyterian arrive in ambulances, straight from Station19, courtesy of yet another crossover event. After posing as an influencer on social media, two young African American girls were kidnapped and left in the basement of some guy’s house. The girls started a fire with the hope that firefighters would come to save them. And they did.

Suddenly Owen instructs someone to move the girls upstairs since the kidnapper is coming in right behind them. The man is handcuffed to his bed. Given that he’s most definitely going to jail, Owen treats the man for smoke inhalation while telling him exactly what he thinks. Owen didn’t expect the guy to have a stroke right now, but he took an oath to save all lives. He whisks him up to get a CT scan, and Amelia, who also took an oath, scrubs in to fix the man’s brain so he can live a long life. In prison.

A woman lurks in the ER and shares a bogus story with Schmidt that she was mugged. Evidently, she knows the kidnapper and is relaying information to another person on the phone. Then comes Teddy, who tells Owen that Allison was a woman she once loved, and other than Tom, she’s the only secret she’s ever kept from Owen. That fails miserably.

Teddy tells Owen she loves him, but he’s out. Does that mean she will go back to Tom? It’s hard to tell. After witnessing a man die from COVID in the bed next to him, Tom is shaken. He goes rogue and presumably bribes someone to wheel him to Meredith’s room so they can commiserate over how “the best two surgeons in the hospital” are the ones who contracted “the plague.” Their interaction was so fun and classic Tom.

It was a breath of fresh air to see two people having a good time on Grey’s Anatomy. Everyone else is still exhausted in the trenches. And even though we long for happier times and secretly wish all of the episodes didn’t revolve around COVID, this is obviously the point the showrunners are trying to make. We forget what our front line medical professionals are going through on a daily basis. They are still fighting to save lives, and the rising death count still disheartens them.

