Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Kiara Advani starrer Govinda Naam Mera is riding high on success. The film released on December 16, 2022, continues to receive a lot of love from the audience.

Ever since the film was announced by Dharma Productions, fans were eagerly waiting for it. As soon as Vicky’s film was released on the OTT, it became a topic of discussion all over the internet. Be it Vicky’s different avatar to Ranbir Kapoor’s cameo, the film is grabbing a lot of eyeballs.

It’s more than a week now and Govinda Naam Mera continues to soar. Amid it, according to Ormax, the film has topped the OTT charts for the week of 16th December to 22nd December, leaving behind Kartik Aaryan’s Freddy and Zee5’s web show Pitchers season 2. The ranking is based on the buzz of the film or show.

Vicky Kaushal’s Govinda Naam Mera is at the first position, Kartik’s Freddy has grabbed the second spot and Khakee: The Bihar Chapter has grabbed the third position on the list.

On the other hand, Naveen Kasturia’s web series, Pitchers season 2, has grabbed the 8th position in the list. Well, Govinda Naam Mera has truly emerged as the viewers’ popular choice. Let’s see if the momentum stays for the coming days or not. Speaking about the word-of-mouth, fans are in awe with Vicky Kaushal’s phenomenal performance that is giving us a 90s vibe.

Ormax Stream Track: Top 10 OTT originals in India, including upcoming shows/ films, based on Buzz (Dec 16-22) #OrmaxStreamTrack #OTT pic.twitter.com/7mtEJhVLHU — Ormax Media (@OrmaxMedia) December 24, 2022

The film is produced by Dharma Productions and it is directed by Shashank Khaitan, who has a pretty good record of entertaining his audience. If you haven’t yet watched the film, watch it this weekend!

