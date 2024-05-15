After impressing Japanese audiences, Golden Kamuy, the live-action adaptation of the manga series by the same name, is headed for a global release on Netflix. Akin to the manga, the film is set in the early 20th century and follows a Russo-Japanese War hero who sets on a quest to find a treasure hidden in the Hokkaido region of Japan.

The film hit the Japan theaters on January 19th, 2024, opening at the first spot at the box office. Ever since, worldwide audiences have been waiting for its release in the international markets. The wait is almost over, as Golden Kamuy will be streaming on Netflix soon.

Golden Kamuy Streaming Release Date

Golden Kamuy is going to premiere on Netflix on Sunday, May 19th, 2024, exactly four months after its Japanese release. Viewers who want to watch the film will need to subscribe to Netflix. The streaming platform charges $6.99 monthly for its standard ad-supported plan, while the ads-free plans begin at $15.49 monthly.

In the 1900s, Golden Kamuy follows war hero Saichi Sugimoto, who seeks gold for a noble cause from the stolen Ainu treasure in the Hokkaido region and teams up with a local girl named Asirpa to find it. Meanwhile, First Lieutenant Tokushiro Tsurumi aims to conquer Hokkaido with the power of gold while escaping prisoner Toshizo Hijikata, who is thought dead, also pursues the treasure. This sets up a three-way struggle in the wilderness of Hokkaido.

Golden Kamuy Cast and Crew

The film is directed by Shigeaki Kubo and is based on a script by Tsutomu Kuroiwa. Yutaka Yamada composed the music. Kento Yamazaki stars in the lead role as Saichi Sugimoto, along with Anna Yamada as Asirpa, Hiroshi Tamaki as Tokushirô Tsurumi, Hiroshi Tachi as Toshizô Hijikata, Yûma Yamoto as Yoshitake Shiraishi, Gordon Maeda as Hyakunosuke Ogata, and Ryôhei Ohtani as Genjirô Tanigaki.

The cast also includes Shuntarô Yanagi as Yôhei, Katsuya Takagi as Tatsûma Ushiyama, Katsumi Kiba as Shinpachi Nagakura, Hisako Ôkata as Huci, Asuka Kudô as Hajime Tsukishima, Keisuke Horibe as Kouji Wada, and Makita Sports as Takechiyo Gotô.

The Film Earned $3.6 Million in its Opening Weekend in Japan

Golden Kamuy fared well at the Japanese box office, topping the charts on its opening weekend by collecting 533,848,690 yen, i.e., US$3.6 million. The film stayed in the top 10 box office chart for six consecutive weeks and collected US$15.33 million within a month of its release. You can check out the official trailer of the film here:

Meanwhile, a live-action series based on Golden Kamuy is also in the works. It will be a continuation of the film, featuring the same cast. The series will premiere in Japan in the fall of this year; however, its international release date has yet to be announced.

