Girl From Nowhere: The Reset premiered on Netflix around two weeks ago, and it has already found itself at the center of a heated online debate. The controversy does not stem from the show’s content but from what happened at an official fan screening event. A brief stage appearance by two actors came under intense scrutiny for inappropriate behavior. Here is a full breakdown of the controversy around Girl From Nowhere: The Reset and what the involved cast members had to say.

‘Girl From Nowhere: The Reset’ Plot Explained

Girl From Nowhere: The Reset is a Thai mystery thriller series created by studio SOUR Bangkok. It is a reboot and a reimagining of the original Girl From Nowhere franchise. The series stars Rebecca Patricia Armstrong as Nanno, a mysterious girl who transfers to various private schools in Thailand and uncovers lies, hidden truths, and moral failures committed by students and staff. The series premiered on March 7, 2026, on One31 and globally on Netflix.

‘Girl From Nowhere: The Reset’ Screening Controversy

On March 14, a fan screening for Girl From Nowhere: The Reset turned into an online debate after a brief stage performance during the event drew backlash. The screening took place at Siam Pavalai Theatre inside Siam Paragon in Bangkok and was meant to celebrate the series’ Episode 2, titled Panty, with fans and guests. Actor Offroad Kantapon Jindataweephol, who plays the student antagonist Peck in the story, attended the program as part of the promotion. Singer and actor Daou Pittaya then entered the stage as a surprise appearance, dressed as Nanno (the female lead in the series). The pair briefly recreated the upskirt scene connected to the episode’s storyline.

‘Girl From Nowhere: The Reset’: What Happens In The Episode?

To understand why the reenactment caused such a strong reaction, it is important to understand what Episode 2 of Girl from Nowhere: The Reset depicts. In the episode, a group of three boys, Doi, Peck, and Markkaw, set up an upskirting operation, violating the privacy of the girls’ volleyball team. They then sell these hidden camera images for money.

The school faculty not only refuses to address the issue but also actively blames the girls for it. The authorities brandish the girls, claiming their skirts are too short and that they are not conducting themselves with appropriate decorum. Nanno ultimately flips the situation on the perpetrators, exposing them to the entire school. The episode’s central message is about consent, explicit voyeurism, and society’s failure to understand and protect young girls.

Why Did the Reenactment Cause Outrage?

The performance by Offroad and Daou at the screening event went viral quickly. Many viewers responded with criticism, arguing that the moment made a troubling subject appear casual. Several fans described the act as disgusting. There were allegations that the reenactment diminished the seriousness of the issue, given that the show itself often focuses on exploitation and the consequences of abusive behavior. Many viewers also called out the actors for appearing to mock the situation, noting that they laughed while performing the scene.

at the end of the day, they’re really just men.. stupid and disgusting https://t.co/vPjIsPgGVd — 𝐛𝐢𝐛𝐢 🍓࣪𖤐.ᐟ (@bbliamest) March 15, 2026

Many fans found a grave disconnect between the episode’s intended message and the actors’ behavior on stage. The episode uses Nanno’s character to deliver a pointed message about the real harm caused by voyeurism and the culture that enables it. Recreating that scene for laughs at a fan event sent exactly the wrong message.

What Did the Actors Say?

Daou Pittaya shared a public apology on X, explaining that Nanno’s costume had been planned as a surprise for the fan event and that the intention was to create a reference to the series. The actor acknowledged the discomfort caused. “I want to assure you that I didn’t have the intention of making a joke of or fun of upskirt pictures, which is something that is not normal and not funny at all, according to any common sense. I respect every gender. I am really sorry that my actions yesterday caused women to be uncomfortable,” the singer stated. Offroad Kantapon Jindataweephol also subsequently addressed the controversy.

🦖💬 Regarding this issue, I have to very sincerely apologize to all women 🙏🏻

The clip is of Offroad acting as Pek, and the scene that is top of mind for me is the one of Nanno teaching Pek a lesson in the series, so that’s the scene I imitated when I dressed as Nanno to surprise… https://t.co/ZwD968L3ZB — DAOU OFFICIAL FC (@DAOUOFFICIALFC) March 15, 2026

The controversy has not dampened interest in Girl From Nowhere: The Reset, which continues to stream weekly on Netflix. However, it has certainly raised concerns over the actor’s behavior.

Girl From Nowhere: The Reset Official Trailer:

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