Ginny & Georgia premiered on Netflix on June 5, 2025. Brianne Howey and Antonia Gentry, who play Georgia and Ginny, respectively, in the series, reprised their roles for this season. The storyline follows a mother-daughter duo’s journey. In the last two seasons, we saw how Georgia, the mother, tried to protect her kids, Ginny and Austin (Diesel La Torraca), in her own twisted ways. Her methods cannot be labeled proper and legal, but it’s the only way she knew how.

However, in the last season, we saw how Georgia (Howey) got arrested on the day of her marriage to Mayor Paul Randolph (Scott Porter) on murder charges for allegedly killing Tom Fuller. The new season picked up from where the second season left off and showed how the family struggled in such a chaotic situation. Scroll ahead to know what happened to Georgia by the end of season three.

Did Georgia Get Convicted Or Was She Proven Innocent?

The last episode of Ginny & Georgia season 3 began with the final judgment day of Georgia’s murder trial. On the witness box, we see Austin sitting there giving a statement as an eyewitness to that day. But the picture was painted differently. Ginny sort of pulled one of her mom’s tricks and manipulated her brother into saying that it was Austin’s dad, Gil (who we know has been abusive to Georgia), who killed Tom Fuller.

After Austin, it was time for Cynthia (late Tom’s wife) to attest, and when she was asked whether Gil was present there or not on the day of Tom’s death, she said yes. But that’s also because of Ginny, who kind of threatened Cynthia by saying she will out her for having an affair with Joe (Raymond Ablack), the owner of the Blue Farm restaurant. This made Georgia look innocent, and the jury declared that she was “not guilty.”

Well, Georgia returned home, free. But at what cost? Her daughter made her son and her neighbor lie just to get her out of jail. Georgia lost her husband, Mayor Paul, in the meantime, as they got divorced, and well, her son, Austin clearly isn’t doing well. Things got a little messier than before – but hey, everything is rainbow and sunshine in Georgia’s world.

Does Ginny Get Pregnant?

In this season, Ginny deals with many emotions—her mother being arrested, getting all the stares in school, being broken up with the guy she loves, and so on. However, she joined a poetry class and met a boy named Wolfe. She started to have fun with him, but got pregnant in the process. She dealt with that, too, and her mother helped her through it all. It showed how tight Ginny and Georgia’s bond is despite all the odds.

Does Ginny & Austin Return Home With Georgia?

While Georgia was on trial, her past partners, Zion and Gil, took their respective kids with them, ripping them away from their mother because they thought she was dangerous. But after she got out, the kids came back home. Ginny also found her way back to the guy she always loved – Marcus (Felix Mallard). But will that stay?

In the meantime, she also won a poetry competition and even recited her poem in front of the whole school. She received a lot of love from everyone and finally saw what “normal” could look like for her. But there’s a constant fear in her heart – will Georgia repeat her mistake, will Ginny become just like her mother?

What Happens To Marcus?

Although everything was going okay towards the end of Ginny & Georgia Season 3, Marcus soon fell back into his drunken loop and even failed to graduate from his class. When Ginny went to Marcus to try to talk to him, she saw him in a bad state. Then, his mother decided that he really needed help and took him to rehab. If you have watched the past two seasons, you would know that Marcus suffers from depression.

Ginny told Marcus she is going to South Korea with her dad during the summer break, which Georgia obviously doesn’t know yet. While thinking of that trip, Ginny sees her mother drinking milk straight out of a bottle from the fridge and asks her, “Didn’t you say you drink milk when you’re pregnant?” Leaving everyone hanging! What’s going to happen next to Ginny and Georgia?

The 10-episode series is currently streaming on Netflix. If you haven’t watched it yet, you should definitely hop on this emotional rollercoaster ride!

