Gia Manek Opens Up On Playing A Double Role In 'Tera Mera Saath Rahe'

Actress Gia Manek who is seen as ‘Gopika’ in ‘Tera Mera Saath Rahe’ talks about playing a completely contrasting role of ‘Radhika’ in the show. ‘Gopika’ is soft-spoken and innocent on the other side ‘Radhika’ is fearless and bold. This is her double role in the daily soap and she is excited about portraying distinct characters on-screen.

Advertisement

In the show, it shows that ‘Gopika’ is facing a lot of issues in putting her point. But ‘Radhika’ will become her voice.

Advertisement

Gia Manek shares about her double role in the show and how both are different: “‘Radhika’ is fearless, intelligent and a confident woman and she will do what is needed to be done ferociously for the well-being of people that matter to her. Her character will be completely in contrast to ‘Gopika’. She will be introduced in a retro look and will have a more confident and courageous approach.”

‘Tera Mera Saath Rahe’ airs on Star Bharat.

Must Read: Archana Puran Singh Slaps Her Son Very Hard As He Records Her ‘No Makeup’ Look

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube