The previous episode of General Hospital saw Jason springing to action. Meanwhile, Anna zeroed in on her prime suspects in Drew’s shooting case. Brennan was offered a deal while Britt had some serious cause for alarm. On the other hand, Cody scored points with Molly amid the tense equation.

The episode on September 9, 2205, episode of General Hospital

General Hospital Spoilers: September 9, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features time running out for Britt. Jason and Britt may have quietly reconnected but danger is looming and time is running out for them to escape and get to somewhere safe. Jason has made it quite clear to Britt, either both of them will get out of there or none of them will.

Will Britt put her issues aside and help Jason in getting them both out of danger? On the other hand, Michael asks Curtis for help. Is this related to Jacinda in some way? Or is this about the Drew situation? Meanwhile, Lulu has a decision to make. Is this going to be about her daughter Charlotte?

After all, Brennan did recently chat with Valentin who is in jail. What will Lulu decide when she gets a warning from Brennan? Then there’s Alexis who says too much. When she gets questioned about the shooting, will she reveal some major clues? Is this going to work in her favor or against it?

After all, she is one of the people who hated Drew and had threatened him after he tried to blackmail her like all others. When Portia turns the tables, is this about Drew who is currently hospitalized or is this about her personal life where she recently moved on from her marriage and pursued Isaiah?

How will Curtis and Trina react to her moves? Britt and Jason aren’t the only ones in danger. Josslyn and Vaughn have been tied up and are close to losing their lives. He has made it clear that he wants her to leave any chance she gets, even if it means leaving her behind. But will she do that?

And then lastly, Drew has regained consciousness after his shooting. He was shot in the back and was critical for a while but managed to claw his way to life. Is he going to have any memory of what happened that night and who shot him? Or will he have hazy memories and lots of doubts?

